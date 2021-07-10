Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 87 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

