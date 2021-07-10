Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.43. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 37,320 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $46,530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

