LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.40.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

