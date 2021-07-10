Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

LBRT stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Insiders sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock worth $190,414,684 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

