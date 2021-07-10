Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $34.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $688,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,217 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $48,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after buying an additional 788,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

