Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,962 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.56% of Leslie’s worth $25,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

LESL stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,550. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.05. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.75.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852 over the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

