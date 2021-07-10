Leisure Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 101,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,669,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,956,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

