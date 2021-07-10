Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INFR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $32.69.

