Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $255,209.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00161805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,811.83 or 1.00119016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.63 or 0.00943487 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.