Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Chuy’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHUY. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.89 million, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

