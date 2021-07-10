Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $11,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $371.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

