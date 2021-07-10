Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,194 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,194 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Summit Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUM opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

