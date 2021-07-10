Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after buying an additional 65,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

