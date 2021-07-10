Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,425 shares of company stock worth $2,272,721 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

