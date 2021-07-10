Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLDR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 36,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,104,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

