Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,800 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
PRG opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.
PROG Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.