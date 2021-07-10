Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,800 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PRG opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

