Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $157.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $112.02 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

