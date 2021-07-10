Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

