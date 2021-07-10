L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

