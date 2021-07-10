Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $61.68. 18,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,373. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

