Kusama Price Hits $206.66 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $102.30 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $206.66 or 0.00617790 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00116243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00161591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,452.51 or 1.00001094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.00943486 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

