Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

KEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.57. 179,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

