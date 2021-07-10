Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €25.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

