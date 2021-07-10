Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.25 ($121.47).

KBX opened at €96.16 ($113.13) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

