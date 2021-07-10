KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.17.

KKR opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $201,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $81,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

