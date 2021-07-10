Kineko (KKO) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $1.27 million and $1,115.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00161989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,521.82 or 1.00298173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.00944355 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 4,895,653 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.