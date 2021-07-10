Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KRP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.