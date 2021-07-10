Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of KFRC opened at $62.28 on Thursday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.