Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.04.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.