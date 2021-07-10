KeyCorp Comments on Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCHP. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

MCHP stock opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology shares are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

