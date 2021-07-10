Kenneth S. Grossman Buys 10,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Kenneth S. Grossman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $24,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $2.70 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.