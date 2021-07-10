Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKR opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

