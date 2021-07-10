Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,798 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,231.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $49.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACC. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

