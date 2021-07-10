Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Diamond S Shipping worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 1,514.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSSI opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $402.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.76. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSSI. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

