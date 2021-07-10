Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 97.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 465.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

