Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,343 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitex International during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitex International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNTX shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MNTX opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.59. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

