Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 41,129 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,129 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,534 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 142,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

HMTV stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

