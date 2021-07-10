Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,846,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THBR opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $468.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.17.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

