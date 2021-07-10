Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 98,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.