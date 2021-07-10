Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $20.33 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,354 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

