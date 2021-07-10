Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $235.68 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $183.01 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

