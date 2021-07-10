Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of -81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

