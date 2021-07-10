KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. KARMA has a market cap of $16.19 million and $33.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 53.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006386 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00103674 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

