Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.50. Jupai shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 90,049 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupai in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jupai by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

