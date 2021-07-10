JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 84,995 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,129 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 84,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

