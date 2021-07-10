JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 82,736 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.