JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,402.22 ($44.45).

LON:AAL traded up GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,991 ($39.08). 2,338,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,181. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,300.95.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last three months, insiders purchased 230 shares of company stock worth $657,241.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

