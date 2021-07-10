JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,254 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 998,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $18,825,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $11,752,000.

IYG opened at $185.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.89. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.07 and a 1-year high of $191.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

