JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 108.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.24. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

