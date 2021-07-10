JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 114.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,545 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BVN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

